Chaffee County Public Health will count deaths among those diagnosed with COVID-19, but not directly attributable to the virus, in its data for positive and probable cases in Chaffee County.
The number of cases reported for the county remains at 68.
The number of deaths related to COVID-19 both as a direct result of the virus and due to other causes is 18.
Colorado Department of Health and Environment reported the death rate directly due to the virus surpassed 1,000 Tuesday by one death.
There have been 1,299 deaths among those with positive or probable cases, although not necessarily from the virus.
Total number of cases within the state numbered 22,797.
As of Tuesday 135,611 people had been tested for COVID-19 in Colorado.
