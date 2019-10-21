The Decker Fire grew by 18 acres Sunday, reaching 8,723 acres. On Saturday, with high winds and a Red Flag Warning, it grew 30 acres.
Much of the burning going on right now is within the perimeter of the lines the firefighters have been building, said Terry Krasko, a public information officer with the fire.
“The fire’s really not moving,” Krasko said. “Overall, things are slowing down. If we get into infrared tonight, we might see the containment (number) go up.”
The fire was still listed as 30 percent contained Sunday, but Krasko said that number will “probably increase in the next few days.”
With a lowered threat in some areas of the fire, the Bureau of Land Management reopened some of its roads near the southwest part of the fire on Friday, in the area from Poncha Pass to Yankee Creek.
BLM closures on the north side of the fire remain in effect. National forest lands also remain closed.
Between a half-inch and an inch of snow fell on the fire Sunday morning. Krasko said it had a “minimal effect” but added that everything helps.
“We’ve been getting good humidity recovery in the evenings,” Krasko said. He said grass, which is a major carrier of fire across the landscape, will absorb that humidity to slow the spread while bigger fuels are staying dry.
Windy conditions, however, are expected to continue through Wednesday.
Crews continued to build fire lines over the weekend. In Division T, they focused on constructing direct lines in the Columbine Gulch “thumb” area with the primary goal of getting Bear Creek residents back into their homes as quickly and as safely as possible.
“A hot shot crew has been working that very, very hard,” Krasko said.
In Division R, crews are still focused on protecting structures in the Howard area.
Krasko said that work will continue today.
The Great Basin Type 1 Team 2, led by Tony DeMasters, took over the fire’s incident command Saturday. On Sunday, 684 personnel were working on the fire.
A Burn Area Emergency Response (BAER) team is also coming to the fire today and will evaluate the fire itself. Krasko said the BAER team will then formulate a plan for the major agencies involved and recommend items that need to be taken care of.
