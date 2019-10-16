Starting today, Salida Public Works will be working with a contractor on pavement markings, including crosswalks and lane striping, in several locations.
Locations include Holman Avenue, crosswalks adjacent to U.S. 50 between Holman Avenue and New Street and restriping near the intersection of Third Street and Poncha Boulevard, according to a press release.
The project is expected to take about three days to complete, and access will be intermittent during the work.
