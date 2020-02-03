Eighty participants from the Salida area tested their shooting, passing and dribbling techniques in the Denver Nuggets Basketball Skills Challenge’s local round Jan. 24.
Of the 80 ballers, eight athletes who captured a local title in their respective age groups qualified for sectionals.
Four boys and four girls were named winners.
Kyzen Lake won the boys’ ages 6-7 division. Max Cooper claimed the 8-9 title. Casen Pridemore finished first in the 10-11 division, while Sam Jones scored a title in the 12-13 division.
In the girls’ competition, Chance Pridemore finished first in the 6-7 division. Addison Bungay won the 8-9 title. Kylee Johnson took first in the 10-11 group, and Braedon Johnson won the 12-13 division.
The eight winners, who are all from Salida, now move on to sectionals March 14 in Pueblo. Sectional winners will then compete at state competition in conjunction with the Denver Nuggets game on April 11.
The Denver Nuggets Basketball Skills Challenge is a competition that allows youngsters to showcase their talents in dribbling, passing and shooting. It is a youth program of the Colorado Parks and Recreation Association and the Denver Nuggets.
The Salida Parks and Recreation Department hosted the local event at Longfellow Elementary School.
