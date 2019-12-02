Extremely high winds and blowing snow forced the closure of U.S. 285 at Kenosha Pass Saturday.
The pass remained closed Sunday morning and afternoon as Colorado Department of Transportation crews continued to remove snow and abandoned vehicles on the route.
The road between Jefferson and Fairplay was open for awhile Sunday with chain and traction laws in effect but was closed completely just after 2 p.m. from Fairplay to the pass due to adverse weather conditions, CDOT reported.
Holiday travelers encountered closures and delays over the weekend in other areas of the state, including rockfall mitigation Friday on I-70 east of Dumont.
Travelers were initially advised to take U.S. 285 and Colo. 9 Friday as an alternate route to the western part of the state from the Denver metro area.
“We appreciate just how disruptive and frustrating these closures were on a long holiday weekend,” CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew said. “Every Colorado resident and visitor can appreciate the draw of the mountains during the winter, and our crews do everything possible to keep roads safe for everyone to travel.”
CDOT advises travelers to check cotrip.org and plan ahead before heading out.
