The Salida school board will consider a directive to gradually introduce a new facility fee structure to qualified youth group users during its meeting at 6 p.m. today in the Kesner Building boardroom, 349 E. Ninth St.
The fee adjustment would be made to address costs related to upkeep of school facilities, which are often used by nondistrict entities for a fee. The fee has not been adjusted for several years.
In other business the board will:
• Hear a detailed report on test scores from Amy Ward, director of academic affairs, and on safety from the school resource officers.
• Hear manager and principal reports.
• Discuss refining priorities, roles and responsibilities.
• Discuss the timeline for appointments in the two board positions in District 1 and District 5, for which there are no candidates in the November election.
• Discuss academic expectations.
The board will adjourn to executive session to discuss land acquisition and superintendent evaluation.
Prior to the regular meeting, a work session beginning at 4 p.m. will address internal, external and systemic communications.
