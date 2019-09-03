Three horses living in separate locations in Larimer, Pueblo and Weld counties have been diagnosed with West Nile virus.
The Colorado Department of Agriculture confirmed the cases, diagnosed by Colorado State University’s Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory in Fort Collins, and reported them through email Thursday.
Department of Agriculture officials wrote that vaccines for horses have proven effective, and horses that have been vaccinated in past years need an annual booster.
If a horse has not been vaccinated in previous years it will need the two-shot vaccination series within a three- to four-week period.
In addition to vaccinations as a preventive measure, horse owners can reduce local mosquito populations and their possible breeding areas.
Recommendations include removing stagnant water sources, keeping animals inside during the bugs’ feeding times, typically in the early morning and evening, and using mosquito repellents.
Any time a horse displays signs consistent with neurologic disease, a complete neurologic examination is warranted. Unless clinical presentation, epidemiologic links or exposure is definitive for a nonreportable disease, always consider it to be a reportable disease and notify the Colorado State Veterinarian’s Office.
A complete chart of reportable animal diseases in Colorado can be found on the Colorado Department of Agriculture website, colorado.gov/agmain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.