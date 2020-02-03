The Salida Middle School girls’ basketball game scheduled for tonight (Feb. 3) has been postponed due to weather and poor driving conditions through U.S. 50 Big Horn Sheep Canyon.
Salida was scheduled to play Cañon City at 4:30 p.m., but the contest will now take place at a date to be determined later.
