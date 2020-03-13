Of the 18 junior and senior student-athletes who participated in a winter sport for Salida High School, 13 earned Academic All-State honors from the Colorado High School Activities Association.
Of the 13 athletes honored, 10 had a grade-point average of 3.6 or higher and earned first-team honors. Students with a GPA between 3.3 and 3.59 earned honorable mentions.
Students receiving first-team honors were Kai Brown, Maximus Ferguson, Raley Patch, Rachel Pelino, Jayda Winkler, Allyna Bright, Lily Lengerich, Elise Mishmash, Hannah Rhude and Colin King.
Jonah Ellis, Leif Gislason and Elijah Roberts earned Academic All-State honorable mentions.
To earn Academic All-State status, a student must be a significant contributor on his/her athletic team or a major contributor in his/her activity; meet specific academic criteria of the program; be a participant in one or more CHSAA-sanctioned activities; and be a junior or senior in academic standing.
“The Academic All-State program continues to showcase the impressive students we have in our programs,” said CHSAA Commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green. “This program is one of the few that honors those special individuals who have succeeded in the classroom, as well as in their chosen activities. We know through a myriad of research that those students who participate in high school activities are more likely to remain in school, miss fewer days and enjoy greater success in life. A Colorado study shows that the average participant in our state holds a 3.06 grade-point average. Interscholastic activities are a critical ingredient in the education of our young people.”
