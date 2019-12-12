The flu season is ramping up a little early in Colorado and in Chaffee County.
Chaffee County Public Health Director Andrea Carlstrom said that compared to past flu seasons, more and earlier cases of the upper respiratory ailment are being seen locally.
Statewide, the most predominant type of flu is influenza B, which is typically seen later in the season and tends to “pack a greater punch” than other types.
Fortunately, this year’s flu vaccine includes influenza B and B/Victoria, which is the strain being seen the most.
However, Carlstrom said, some people who received a flu vaccination are contracting the illness, although perhaps to a lesser degree than if they had not been vaccinated.
She said 206 people have been hospitalized for flu in Colorado since September, but only two hospitalizations in Chaffee County have been reported to the CDC so far this season.
Reports of possible cases of norovirus, a shorter-term gastrointestinal ailment, have been received, but it is hard to pinpoint numbers, Carlstrom said, because sometimes people don’t go to the doctor but just “hunker down” with the illness.
Norovirus cases in Mesa County in western Colorado recently shut down the school district due to the number of cases among young people.
Carlstrom said there have been reports of gastrointestinal illness going around locally, which likely has been norovirus.
She said local institutions have reached out to the Public Health Department for advice on best hygienic practices to combat the virus.
In the Salida School District, late November and early December have seen a rise in the number of cases of upper respiratory illness, especially among students at the elementary school.
Superintendent David Blackburn said part of the decision to close school for a snow day Nov. 26 involved allowing an extra day for ill students to recover.
Fifty-six students at Longfellow Elementary School were absent Wednesday due to illness. Tuesday 52 students were out.
LES nurse Missy Tanner said the custodial staff has been ramping up the daily disinfecting and cleaning.
Principal Chuck McKenna said the building will receive a thorough cleaning over the weekend.
Tuesday, Blackburn sent out a flu information notice from the Centers for Disease Control with information about the flu and prevention tips for parents.
At Public Health’s suggestion, some classes postponed holiday activities involving visiting seniors due to their vulnerability to flu and other illnesses.
Parents are requested to keep kids home if they are ill, especially with a fever or are vomiting, to keep from infecting other students.
Preventive measures for flu include:
• Wash hands frequently for about 20 seconds (for youngsters it’s the time it takes to sing “Happy Birthday” twice or the ABC song). Hand sanitizer can also be helpful.
• Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue. If you don’t have a tissue, cough or sneeze into your upper sleeve, not your hands.
• Get a flu vaccination.
Carlstrom emphasizes it is not too late to get a flu shot, although there is a period of a few weeks until it takes effect.
The flu season typically lasts through March, so getting a flu shot now should offer protection for the remainder of the season.
Those who suspect they may be suffering from the ailment are encouraged to wear a mask when around others and to see their doctor.
The only way to know for sure if it is influenza is to be tested.
As the holidays approach and there are more festive gatherings, Carlstrom advises those who feel ill or have a fever should consider staying home so others won’t be vulnerable.
For information about flu vaccinations and locations ask your physician or contact Chaffee County Department of Public Health at 719-539-4510 or chaffeecounty.org/Public-Health.
