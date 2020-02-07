U.S. 50 over Monarch Pass will close in both directions at 4:30 p.m. today for avalanche control operations.
Colorado Department of Transportation and the Colorado Avalanche Information Center will conduct avalanche control operations to help prevent natural unexpected slides and keep Monarch Pass safe for the traveling public.
Westbound traffic will be stopped near Maysville at milemarker 209.5 and eastbound traffic will be stopped near Sargents, at milemarker 190.
Motorists may experience delays of two hours or longer while operations are in progress.
The closure time depends on the amount of snow that reaches the roadway and requires clearing with heavy equipment.
CDOT will be using its newly installed Gazex remote-controlled avalanche mitigation system which uses compressed air and gasses to create a concussive blast to trigger a snow slide under controlled conditions.
