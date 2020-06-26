Two people who live outside of Chaffee County tested positive here for COVID-19 on Thursday, according to a press release from Chaffee County Public Health.
Investigations are currently underway and CCPH will contact by phone any Chaffee County residents who came into close contact with these cases.
The press release also emphasized that Chaffee County is a destination and said statewide data shows there have been large influxes of tourists every weekend to the mountains.
“It is vital the we all, residents and tourists, prioritize health and safety,” the release said, reminding people to maintain a 6-foot physical distance, wash hands often, wear cloth face coverings in public, stay home when sick and get tested if they have symptoms.
Chaffee County now has 76 positive cases of COVID-19. There have been 14 deaths due to COVID-19 and another five probable deaths for a total of 19.
Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, in partnership with CCPH, also tested 32 people on Tuesday and expects to have those results back by Saturday. The hospital is hosting free testing clinics every Tuesday. People interested in getting tested can call CCPH at 719-539-4510 to be screened and schedule an appointment.
