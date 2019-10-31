by Sam Klomhaus
Mail Staff Writer
The Colorado Department of Transportation will begin work Monday to widen Colo. 291 at its intersection with CR 154, near Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center.
According to a press release, CDOT is widening the road to accommodate traffic turning onto and out of CR 154, including adding acceleration and deceleration turn lanes on Colo. 291.
The work is scheduled to last about six weeks. Initially, CDOT officials said, impacts on motorists will be minimal, but as the project progresses lane closures and short delays will be possible.
Work hours will be 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Pavement Maintenance Services of Salida is the contractor on the project, which will cost about $180,000.
