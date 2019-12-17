Salida Elks Lodge No. 808 hosted its annual Christmas basket giveaway Friday and Saturday, providing groceries, toys, bicycles and books for families who might find it tough to make ends meet during the holidays.
Exalted Ruler Valery Hasselbrink said the lodge hoped for 150 people to come in during the two days.
She said Elks members and nonmembers helped with the setup and distribution of food and gift items to those in need.
As in past years, local Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts helped load carts and unload items into vehicles.
Bob Karls, assistant scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 60, said the event is the most enjoyable service project the scouts participate in all year.
He said they also make deliveries for those who can’t make it to the Elks Lodge.
Cub Scout Brody Zelezknikar, 9, said he liked this service project because he got to help a lot of people.
Boy Scout Hunter Garcia, 14, said he liked making people happy and giving back to the community with community service.
Hasselbrink said it is a good learning opportunity for the scouts, who have to work with the public and with each other as they participate in the community service project.
Perishable and nonperishable groceries were available to those who needed them.
Toys for all ages, as well as refurbished bicycles of all sizes, were given away in the Christmas basket program.
New this year was a collaboration with Salida Regional Library and the Dolly Parton Imagination Library program.
Children’s librarian Becky Nelson was on hand to sign children up for the reading program, which provides a free book each month to children 5 and younger. In addition books for older children were available as gifts.
Hasselbrink said some of the food that is left over will be kept back in the lodge’s pantry and used for the community.
Whatever is left will be shared with local food pantries such as The Lighthouse and The Grainery, she said.
