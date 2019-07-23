National Weather Service meteorologists could not confirm a funnel cloud seen from Cotopaxi late Monday afternoon was a tornado until they can check for evidence of a touchdown.
The rope funnel cloud extended from rotating clouds at about 4:18 p.m., witness Duane Robitaille of Cotopaxi said.
“It looked like it was a mile long,” he said.
Robitaille said he had never seen storms like the area experienced Sunday night and Monday, and he was concerned that there was no notification of a tornado warning.
Brad Carlberg, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pueblo, said a tornado warning was issued at about 4:30 p.m. for the area and would have been on local television and radio as well as weather radio. The warning was canceled at 5 p.m.
After viewing photos taken by Robitaille along with other photos posted on social media and information phoned in to the Pueblo office, Carlberg said meteorologists thought the formation was a possible tornado, meaning it had touched down, but they could not be sure because of terrain and trees blocking the view of the bottom of the funnel cloud.
He said meteorologists who were already planning a field trip to check the Junkins burn scar in Custer County for flooding would also visit the area near DeWeese Reservoir where multiple sightings put the funnel cloud Monday.
Carlberg said they would check for evidence of damage that would indicate a touchdown, which would classify the formation as a tornado.
While funnel clouds and tornadoes are unusual for the area, compared to the Eastern Plains, they are not unheard of, Carlberg said.
