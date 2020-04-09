Monarch Mountain recently provided much needed assistance to Columbine Manor Care Center which has been coping with an outbreak of COVID-19.
Monarch recently purchased and donated a supply of hand sanitizer, masks and gowns for the facility.
According to state public health data, as of Tuesday, 48 residential and non-hospital health care centers in Colorado have experienced outbreaks of COVID-19.
As of Tuesday, Columbine’s executive director Joshua Finger reported in an online update, a total of 20 people connected with Columbine Manor Health Center have been affected by COVID-19.
Finger stated all 27 isolated residents have been tested. Of those, 13 have tested positive for COVID-19, 10 have tested negative and four results are still pending.
Several symptomatic associates have been tested Finger wrote. Out of the 20 associates tested, 7 have tested positive for COVID-19, 8 have tested negative and 5 results are pending.
According to the press release the facility continues to follow all Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local health department guidelines concerning COVID-19.
In an email Finger wrote, “Our associates are being diligent on practicing proper hand hygiene and the use of personal protective equipment. Every associate is also screened when they arrive for work, including checking temperature, to ensure no additional sickness is brought into our building.”
If associates are symptomatic, they seek care from their personal health care provider and follow the health department’s guidance for returning to work, Finger wrote.
Restrictions have also been placed on visitors, family members and vendors.
The Mountain Mail was unable to speak to Finger for a comment about the Monarch Mountain donations Wednesday.
