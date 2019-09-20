BAILEY – A piece of South Park history was lost Sept. 12 to a fire near Spinney Reservoir in the Hartsel Fire Protection District.
Fire Chief Chris Tingle said the district received the call at 4:57 p.m., and shortly afterwards requested mutual aid from Lake George Fire Protection District and Southern Park County Fire Protection District.
The 100-year-old building’s second floor was completely engulfed when firefighters arrived on scene. They continued fighting the fire until 11:30 p.m.
“The building is a complete loss and deemed a safety hazard due to the standing walls and a 20-foot chimney,” Tingle said.
Park County officials will be notified because the remaining structure will need to be demolished, he said.
Park County Sheriff Tom McGraw said arson is suspected and an investigation is being conducted. No further information was available at press time.
The Flume in Bailey is published by Arkansas Valley Publishing Co., the parent company of The Mountain Mail.
