The Pine Ridge area near Howard remains on pre-evacuation status until further notice, as of Wednesday evening, a Fremont County Sheriff’s Office press release stated.
The Fremont County sheriff lifted Decker Fire pre-evacuation orders for parts of Howard Tuesday evening.
The decision was based on aerial reconnaissance, changing weather and progress made on containment.
The Howard area was divided into zones 2 and 3. Pine Ridge was designated zone 1 and is deemed to be the community most at risk from the fire.
The sheriff’s office also said that all of unincorporated Fremont County is under Stage 2 fire restrictions.
