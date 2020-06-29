Free workouts offered at Salida’s Riverside Park

Heart of the Rockies Anytime Fitness and Salida Rec are offering Chaffee County residents a free outdoor-workout series at Riverside Park this summer.
“We’re just happy to be able to provide the community some exercise during the pandemic,” said Salida Rec’s Ryan Wiegman. “Our indoor spaces are harder to use so it’s nice to have some things outside.”
Anytime Fitness owner Rozanne Sachtleben also said it was nice to offer a safe place for people to be able to work out together again.
“Since we reopened, our members have been so happy to be back in the gym. They were missing the workouts and also the social (aspect),” she said. “It’s a special thing the park is providing and we appreciate Salida Parks and Rec for partnering with us.”
The workouts are at 6 p.m. Tuesdays in the park’s amphitheatre seating area and last approximately 50 minutes.
The workouts consist of body-weight exercises, like squats, planks and running in place, but Sachtleben emphasized the workouts can be modified to cater to people of all fitness levels.
“Our trainers offer modifications for any of the exercises,” Roxanne Sachtleben said. “These sessions are catered to everyone, no matter their age or fitness level and whether they’re a member or not.”
She said they typically do three to four circuits of a variety of exercises for a mix of strength and aerobic training. No equipment is needed.
To properly socially distance, however, space is limited to 20 people. Pre-registration is required and participants need to be at least 16 years old. People can reserve a spot by calling 719-626-2121. Sachtleben said people could also message Anytime Fitness Poncha Springs on Facebook and Instagram to register.
Two workouts in the series have taken place so far and they’ll run through the end of August.
Sachtleben also said they’ve found that 6 p.m. “is a great time for the location” because there is some shade then.
Wiegman said the idea for the workout series started when a more-strict lockdown was in place as a way to give people a healthy outlet in a safe space.
“This works out well because it’s really easy to socially distance in the park,” Wiegman said, noting that Anytime Fitness is requiring people to stay 10 feet apart as an extra precaution.
“We thought the timing was great,” said owner Dan Sachtleben. “We were discussing how to utilize fresh air and that got us thinking about how offering it to the community. We wanted to serve their needs.”
