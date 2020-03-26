Lunches distributed to students will be canceled today and Friday, Salida School District Superintendent David Blackburn said in a letter to parents.
“I am sorry to report that our food program will be canceled for at least Thursday and Friday,” Blackburn wrote. “We have to clarify what the implications are of this new stay-at-home order, and we have a need to clarify what additional protections are necessary beyond social distancing to protect the food workers. We will hope to have food available for pickup again by Monday.”
