Safeway is asking customers to reserve 7-9 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays as times for those considered to be in a high-risk category of COVID-19 infection to shop.
“During these times, we ask that you avoid shopping so that the stores can be available for senior citizens and other at-risk members of our community such as pregnant women or those with compromised immune systems,” the store said in a press release.
“We appreciate your patience and support as you help us with this temporary request to ensure our neighbors’ needs are met.”
Call 719-539-3513 or visit bit.ly/2xbsVLF to get current hours for Salida Safeway.
