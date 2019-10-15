Seven helicopter and a fixed wing air tanker were used to battle the Decker Fire Monday.
A Tuesday morning fire update put out by public information officers noted 130,000 gallons of water were dropped and 15 loads of retrdant were applied.
The report said suppression repair work is in progress in Divisions A and X at the Rainbow Trail on the fire’s eastern edge and Division R on the northern edge near Salida.
Drivers in neighborhoods near the fire are asked to drive carefully. Fire vehicles and crews are hauling equipment for structure protection in many areas.
Relative humidity recovered overnight to the mid-30s. Today’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a few clouds in the afternoon. Temperatures in the mid-50s to 63 are expected over the fire with humidity ranging from 11-17 percent.
Winds will be 7-9 mph to noon, 8-12 in the afternoon with gusts to 20 mph.
Following the fire’s run on Sunday, the fire operations section chief said “things are looking good” after diligent, hard work of ground and air crews.
On Monday in Division A/X, the report said fire was creeping slowly at times fed by newly-fallen aspen leaf litter.
The slop-over from Sunday was hit with water and retardant to slow fire growth and worked-over by ground crews with dozers completing a line around the slop over.
The report said “brown lines” on the south and west sides of the fire continue to hold and will be monitored as firefighters complete suppression repair work.
In Division T southwest of Wellsville and Swissvale, 11 crews with 20 firefighters each – a total of 220 firefighters – built direct line around the fire’s edge where it crossed Chaffee CR 101, Bear Creek Road. The report said the section is line, mopped up and plumbed.
PIO Penny Bertram, with the Fire Science Lab of the Rocky Mountain Research Station in Missoula, Mont., said two of the 11 crews are highly-trained initial attack teams. The two crews are self-sustaining and can be broken up into smaller teams giving the teams more leeway in fighting the fire.
The fire finger along Columbine Trail has also been lined with crews continuing to construct fireline to keep the fire from impacting property.
In Division W southwest of Swissvale, control and contingeny lines between the wilderness boundary – Rainbow Trail – will be improved over the next few days with brushing and chipping.
The spot fire surrounded by rock on three sides in Division Y west of Howard on the fire’s southeast side will be monitored. Dozers will build indirect line using existing roads from Howard Creek Road south to Hunts Lake Trailhead. Chippers will be used to disperse brush.
Structure protection will monitor Bear Creek structures and assessment plans will continue for the fire’s east side near Howard.
Night shift crews will continue to monitor the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.