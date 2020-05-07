On the west side of U.S. 50 in Howard, sharp-eyed motorists might notice a giant teddy bear atop a hay wagon off the side of the road. It is an installation by local artist Christine Davis to show the lighter side of shelter-in-place guidelines.
“I wanted to bring some comic relief to our current situation,” Davis said. “The installations illustrate simple ideas on what you can do during self-isolation, and the bear gives a funny twist on those activities.”
The bear’s first project was reading “War and Peace.” After that it was a little light entertainment watching television, along with popcorn.
“I hope that people driving by get an unexpected lift,” Davis said. For Easter, the bear briefly became a giant bunny and sat with a basket of enormous Easter eggs.
“I was getting a little bored myself,” said the artist, who focuses on art using recycled and repurposed objects.“Plus I have a lot of junk.”
The bear, acquired from a neighbor through a Howard Facebook group, “had been hanging around the studio,” she said, “so I decided to give it a job.”
The exhibit has garnered positive reaction from the community. “I love this. I saw it a week or so ago. Thank you,” said Kay Parker, who owns and operates Itty Bitty Lakes art gallery. The bear has its own Facebook page, BearwithMeHoward, that is updated as the exhibit changes.
Davis has a whole series of activities planned for the bear. “We have many weeks to go before we can leave isolation,” Davis said, “and I want the community, as well as the bear, to have something to look forward to.”
The installation will continue, in various forms, throughout the confinement period and “probably beyond,” Davis said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.