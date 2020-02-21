The Chaffee County Office of Housing and Public Health Department “Housing + Health” speaker series will kick off with a free presentation Feb. 26 by Chuck Marohn, Strong Towns founder and president.
Dinner will start at 5 p.m. with the presentation at 5:30 p.m. at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave.
Marohn’s presentation will explain “the root causes of America’s interrelated housing crises,” as well as identify what actions Chaffee County communities can take to help the issue.
“We’re excited to have Chuck Marohn shine a spotlight on how our issues here in Chaffee fit into a broader national housing problem,” Becky Gray, county housing director, said.
Strong Towns is a community-building nonprofit that began in 2008. Gray said it is a “thought leader” that “pushes the boundaries” of housing discussions.
The event will offer free child care and include a drawing for gift cards.
Marohn will also speak at a lunch session from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. Feb. 27 at Poncha Springs Town Hall, 330 Burnett Ave. It is open to the public but is intended specifically for Chaffee County policy officials and planning groups.
This is the first edition of the “Housing + Health” speaker series. With help from the Health Disparities Grant Program, the series invites national experts from around the country to Salida, Poncha Springs and Buena Vista to share solutions to help solve local housing issues.
Presentations that will take place later this spring include “Missing Middle Housing” by Drew Finke of Opticos, April 2 and 3; “Conservation Subdivision Planning” by Randall Arendt of Greener Prospects, April 8 and 9; and “Permanent Affordability Strategies,” May 7 and 8.
