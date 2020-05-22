The search for Suzanne Morphew will continue on Saturday, May 23.
Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release at 5 p.m. today (May 22) stating that Morphew has not been located and there have been no arrests in the investigation.
Investigators with the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Federal Bureau of Investigation plan to return to a site in a residential area on the east part of Salida to continue the search Saturday, according to the press release.
In response to widespread rumors, the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office relayed that Morphew has not been located and there have been no arrests in the investigation.
According to the 5 p.m. release, an update will be provided at the conclusion of the search.
Investigators with the sheriff’s office, the CBI and the FBI are focusing part of their search at the residential property on C.R. 105 just outside of Salida based on information that has developed during the missing person case.
The sheriff said in a previous press release that the property owner has been fully cooperative with law enforcement and is not connected to the disappearance of Morphew.
