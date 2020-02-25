Klayton Renfro of Howard is looking for two lost dogs. Both dogs got loose and were last seen off Howard Creek Trail in Howard.
One dog is a big, all-white huskie-mix female named Ivory. The other is a male brown shepherd-mix named Bodhi.
Both dogs are friendly, though Ivory may be more hesitant to approach a stranger, Renfro wrote in an email.
Call or text 719-207-5495 or email klaytonrenfro@gmail.com if you have any information on their whereabouts.
