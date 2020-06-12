An early morning house fire north of Buena Vista claimed the lives of two people.
Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze said the Chaffee County Communications Center received a call at 1:29 a.m. Thursday reporting a structure fire approximately 1 mile north of Buena Vista just west of U.S. 24.
The single-family home was engulfed in flames when emergency personnel arrived.
A man and a girl escaped the blaze, but a woman and a boy were reported to still be inside the burning building.
Firefighters entered the burning home, located the two other occupants and removed them from the building, but both were pronounced dead at the scene.
Firefighters extinguished the fire.
The two survivors were transported to Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, where the man was airlifted to a regional burn center and the girl was released to family.
Names of the deceased were withheld pending notification of family.
Names of the survivors were withheld while the investigation is in progress.
Chaffee County Fire Protection District Chief Robert Bertram said two fire investigators would look at the layout of the house, what was in the house and fire patterns to piece together what happened.
The length of the investigation will depend on how quickly investigators can piece the information together, he said.
Responding agencies were Chaffee County Fire Protection District, Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, Chaffee County Emergency Medical Services and Buena Vista Police Department.
