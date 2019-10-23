The Salida Racing high school mountain bike team wrapped up its season at the state championships Saturday and Sunday in Durango. Many of the Spartan athletes who competed finished their season on a high note with their best result of the year.
Of the 21 Salida racers who competed, eight had their best finish of the year in Durango. Seventeen of Salida’s competitors were freshmen or sophomores.
“Without exception, all have improved a great deal from day one,” Salida head coach Rob Kelley said. “The future looks bright for Salida Racing.”
In the girls’ varsity race, Cassidy Gillis led Salida with a 27th-place finish. Gillis was one of the few juniors to race varsity, meaning she’ll get another chance to reach the podium. “Her 27th-place finish is a sign of what’s to come for her next year,” Kelley said.
Senior Ruby Brown also competed in the girls’ varsity race and placed 44th.
In the girls’ junior varsity race, junior Maddie Porter lost about a dozen places when she got hung up in a crash but stuck with it to place 44th of 88 girls.
Junior Daniel Richardson placed 119th in the boys’ junior varsity race.
The rest of the Salida contingent competed in the sophomore and freshmen championships.
In the sophomore girls’ race, Seda Condell had the team’s highest finish of the day, placing 22nd.
“It was great; state is one of my favorite races,” Condell said. “It wasn’t easy, that’s for sure, but we all had fun. For the part that I felt like I couldn’t go anymore, a nice tailwind pushed me through. And, of course, all of those out there cheering us on.”
Amelia Capozza finished two spots behind Condell in 24th, Gwen Ramsey placed 27th, and Araya Rodrigues finished 53rd.
Ethan Nejame Zeiset was the lone Spartan to race in the sophomore championship. Of 150 racers, he placed 38th.
Lanee Dziura led the team’s freshmen, placing 30th. Lily Leddington finished 39th, Alexis Smith crossed 45th, Rowynn Slivka placed 57th and Emma Diesslin crossed 62nd.
“Our freshmen girls have been improving every race this year, and Durango was no different with some bests,” Kelley said.
Jackson Karls led the Spartan freshman with a 66th-place finish. Eddie Glaser, who played football for SHS the night before, finished two spots behind Karls in 68th. Eoin Blackburn finished 80th, Garrett Kerns placed 100th, Chase Diesslin crossed 104th, Ellis Haas placed 122nd, and Ian Vallier finished 144th.
As a team, Salida finished 10th of 16 teams in Division 1. Boulder won the state title, followed by Fairview, Summit, Golden and Cheyenne Mountain in fifth.
Boulder’s Madigan Munro and Animas’ Riley Amos won the varsity individual state titles.
“More than anything I am proud of these kids for all of their hard work and dedication,” the coach said. “With the flood that hit the trails on the (Tenderfoot Mountain) side and then the fire up on Methodist, we had to be creative just to be able to get the rides in this year, and they showed up every day and did their best. That’s about all you can ask.”
