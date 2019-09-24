The Succeeds Prize for Transformational Impact that Longfellow Elementary School won Thursday followed a lengthy process to determine the top schools.
In describing the process, Colorado Succeeds, the organization overseeing the award, reported it hired a consulting group to create an index to rank schools using standardized test data from the Colorado Measures of Academic Success (CMAS). The test is given each year to Colorado students in third through eighth grades.
Academic data and demographic data were used to identify the top schools in elementary, middle and high school grades.
An overview was created of the top schools in each category, masking school names so they remained anonymous during review.
Colorado Succeeds reviewed the data and selected a group of semifinalist schools that were also representative of Colorado’s diverse demographic and geographic makeup.
Colorado Succeeds then sent a seven-question survey to each of the semifinalist schools to learn more about their approach to teaching and learning.
The survey asked:
• What is your school’s vision for success?
• How is your school preparing students for a world that is rapidly changing? In other words, how are you developing Agile Learners?
• Who are the key stakeholders in your schools’ progress and what roles do those stakeholders play?
• What is something unique to your school that other schools across the state could learn from?
• What is the biggest transformation your school and community has experienced over the last three to five years? In what ways has your school and community grown? What challenges remain?
• In what ways does your school provide enrichment, a safe place to learn and/or health services for students and families so all students have access to necessary educational amenities?
• Elementary only: How do you approach providing the foundation for critical skills like determination, sociability, communication and early literacy and math skills for students?
How the schools’ practices align with the organization’s Vision 2030 Framework was also taken into consideration.
The framework lays out educational principles, educational experiences and transferable competencies that will allow the students of today to succeed in the future.
Semifinalists’ responses were reviewed by a committee to select three finalists in each category.
The summary of Longfellow’s responses stated:
“Longfellow Elementary’s commitment to mindfulness and meeting the needs of the entire school and community has created a nurturing environment where students and staff enjoy being at school every single day.
“They focus on developing growth-mindsets and a social emotional curriculum that provides students opportunities for deeper self-awareness and the ability to create and sustain meaningful relationships with others.
“This culture of love and positivity has cultivated academic growth worthy of the Governor’s Distinguished Improvement Award the last seven years.
“With over 20 programs that bring parents into the school – including their unique Farm to School initiative – Longfellow Elementary is going above and beyond to meet the needs of their students and families.”
Selection committee members visited finalists to observe classrooms and meet with students, parents, teachers and school leadership.
Longfellow Principal Chuck McKenna said the school was visited by four members of the selection committee, who toured the school, interviewed teachers and observed programs.
The reflections and takeaways from each visit were taken into consideration in the final selection of school winners.
Following the visit by the committee members, a film crew came to the school to film the school and interview students, teachers and McKenna.
The decision of the winner of the prize was made during the summer.
The organization stated that in addition to the data-driven selection process, winners of the Transformational Impact Awards exhibit the following characteristics:
• Demonstrated impact on student learning and preparation for college and career.
• Gains in test scores, graduation rates and acquisition of essential skills.
• Innovative approach to school/program design and implementation.
• Ideas that can be replicated and scaled for the benefit of students statewide.
• Culture that rewards and challenges students to elevate their life goals and expectations and rewards them for taking risks, failing and then refining their approach.
• Demonstrated impact on growing the whole child.
• Fostering a love of learning, acquiring diverse skills and supporting well-rounded interests.
McKenna said he thought other achievements by Longfellow, such as being a seven-time winner of the Colorado Governor’s Distinguished Improvement Awards for growth, were taken into account.
Longfellow was a semifinalist for the Succeeds award two years ago, he said, but didn’t make the finalists list.
He said he was very excited that Longfellow won the award this year.
