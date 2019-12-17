Save the Colorado will present three short films and a discussion afterwards about protecting Colorado’s rivers and demolishing Glen Canyon Dam at 7 p.m. today at the Salida SteamPlant theater, 220 W. Sackett Ave.
Discussion leaders will be Gary Wockner, executive director of Save the Colorado, and Jerry Mallett, founder of Colorado Headwaters.
The three films shown will be “Homestate Creek” at five minutes, “Glen Canyon” at seven minutes and “Seldom Seen Smith” at 10 minutes, named after one of the protagonists of “The Monkey Wrench Gang” by Edward Abbey.
Wockner and Mallett will discuss their fight against proposed new dams in Colorado as well as the lawsuit they filed in October against Glen Canyon Dam. The lawsuit is still in its briefing schedule stage and is expected to take at least another year.
Wockner said Glen Canyon Dam should be torn down because there will not be enough water for Lake Powell in the near future due to climate change. He said the smartest solution is to demolish the dam rather than buy water from farmers.
There are currently 15 dams along the Colorado River.
Save the Colorado is a nonprofit group whose focus is on protecting and restoring the Colorado River and its tributaries. The group says it aims to reach its goal by combating irresponsible water projects, supporting projects that act as alternatives to dams and supporting river and fish species restoration.
Colorado Headwaters is a nonprofit organization that vows to protect and restore wetlands and build coalition.
