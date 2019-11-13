The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office will conduct a procession through Chaffee County in honor of Deputy Roy Williams on Monday morning.
The procession of first-responder vehicles and family will begin at 10:30 a.m. and will travel south on U.S. 24 through Buena Vista to U.S. 285.
It will continue south on U.S. 285, east on Colo. 291 to F Street in Salida, then south on F Street to U.S. 50, where the procession will go westbound leaving Salida city limits.
A private ceremony to honor Williams will follow the procession.
Williams, 28, of Salida died Nov. 5.
A sheriff’s office press release reported that Williams served honorably in the U.S. Army and completed tours in both Iraq and Afghanistan.
He began his career in law enforcement with the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office in January 2018.
He served honorably as a sheriff’s deputy and was well respected by both his peers and command, the sheriff’s office stated.
A GoFundMe account has been set up at gofundme.com/f/roy-williams-fund to offset any unforeseen expenses his family may incur.
Any remaining money will be donated to a charity assisting veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
(0) comments
