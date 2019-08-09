Area schools are gearing up for another academic year as the summer season winds down.
School officially starts Aug. 19 for the Salida School District and Aug. 14 at Cotopaxi School District.
Registration dates and schedules vary from school to school. For more information call the school in question.
Salida High School
26 Jones Ave.
719-530-5400
Registration at Salida High School will take place Monday.
SHS registration schedule is:
8:30-10 a.m. – seniors.
10-11:30 a.m. – juniors.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – closed for lunch.
12:30-2 p.m. – sophomores.
2-3:30 p.m. – freshmen.
All students will take photos and turn in required paperwork and pay fees then receive schedules and locker assignments.
Freshman academy will be from 8 a.m.-noon. Aug. 16.
Salida Middle School
520 Milford St.
719-530-5300
Salida Middle School registration packets have been sent in the mail.
Students will need to return all the signed paperwork and take $10 for a planner and $20 for a physical education uniform to registration.
Students who have already been issued a physical education uniform will not need to purchase a new one unless it has been lost or no longer fits.
Registration dates and times are:
Monday – 8 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. – fifth grade.
Tuesday – 8 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. – sixth grade.
Wednesday – 1-4 p.m. (no morning session) – seventh grade. Seventh-graders may register Thursday if they cannot come Wednesday.
Thursday – 8 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. – eighth grade.
Fifth grade will begin classes from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 16. Lunch will be served that day. Breakfast will not be served.
All other grades will begin classes Aug. 19. Students are reminded the first bell rings at 7:50 a.m. and the tardy bell rings at 8 a.m. Classes will be dismissed at 4 p.m.
Longfellow Elementary School
425 W. Seventh St.
719-530-5260
The school office is open for the 2019-2020 school year.
Stop by or call the office for questions or to enroll a student.
Class lists are posted at the front door of the school.
Longfellow’s traditional meet and greet will be from 8 a.m.-noon and 1-3:30 p.m. Aug. 16th.
The meet and greet is a chance to visit the school, meet the teachers, drop off supplies and get to know the school. The first full day of class for all students is Aug. 19.
Horizons Academy
310 E. Ninth St.
719-530-5489
At Horizons Academy, 310 D St., all students who intend to return to school or enroll for the first time should register at the school from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 16.
Health information, contact information and other aspects of each student record will need to be updated.
Students will not be able to attend classes until their registration is complete.
Students with outstanding fines attached to their accounts will need to resolve them before laptop computers can be issued.
The first day of classes for all students is 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 19.
Crest Academy
340 E. Fifth St.
719-539-2977
A new student welcome breakfast will begin at 8 a.m. Aug. 16.
Classes begin at 8 a.m. Aug. 19.
For registration information contact the school.
Salida Early Childhood Center
516 Teller St.
719-530-5362
Classes will begin Aug. 22.
Contact the school for registration information.
For more information about Salida School District visit salidaschools.org.
Cotopaxi School District
345 CR 12, Cotopaxi
719-942-4142
All kindergarten-12th grade families must come pick up and fill out an enrollment packet for the new year. Packets may be picked up Monday or Tuesday.
Classes start for all students Aug. 14.
For more information about Cotopaxi School District, visit cotopaxire3.org.
Salida Montessori Charter School
Main office and toddlers-third grade, 1040 I St.
Fourth-eighth grades, 349 E St.
719-539-4887
An ice cream social will take place at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday at Alpine Park.
The school’s annual campus cleanup will start at 9 a.m. Thursday.
Student orientation will start at 8 a.m. Aug. 19.
Aug. 20 is the first day of school. Classes begin at 8:30 a.m.
For more information about Salida Montessori Charter School, visit mysmcs.org.
