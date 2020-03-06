by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
It’s time to “spring forward” this weekend as daylight saving time begins at 3 a.m. Sunday.
Clocks need to be turned an hour forward Saturday night to avoid being an hour late Sunday morning.
A bill recently introduced to the Colorado Senate by Ray Scott (R-Grand Junction) would make daylight saving time Colorado’s year-round standard time providing federal law is amended to allow states to remain on daylight saving time year-round.
Currently federal law only allows states to exempt themselves from observing daylight saving time by state law, however states choosing to observe the annual time change must begin and end on federally mandated dates.
Daylight saving time will end Nov. 1.
