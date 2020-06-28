The Upper Arkansas Valley Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 43, announced it has awarded $2,000 in scholarships to three local students interested in pursuing public service and law enforcement careers.
This year’s scholarships went to:
Rebecca Ogden, Buena Vista High School: $500. Ogden plans to attend college this year and become a nurse.
Elise Mishmash, Salida High School: $500. Mishmash plans to attend college this year and become a teacher.
Michele Pelino, Colorado State University-Pueblo: $1,000. A Salida High School graduate, Pelino plans to continue her education with a criminal justice major.
The local FOP lodge is made up of 70 law enforcement officers, dispatchers and detentions deputies within Chaffee County.
Members are from the Salida Police Department, Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, Buena Vista Police Department, Colorado State Patrol, Chaffee County Detention Center and Chaffee County Communications Center.
The money for the scholarships is provided by the members of the lodge.
“The members of this lodge are dedicated to serving Chaffee County and the communities within. There is an importance to public service in today’s world, and we want to be a part of helping our future succeed in their chosen careers’” a press release stated.
