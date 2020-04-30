The board of Support Our Salida Schools (SOSS) announced it will grant several scholarships to eligible 2020 Salida High School graduates.
Completed applications must be submitted to SHS counselor Rob Tressler, either online or by hard copy, no later than the end of the first week of May, a press release stated.
The following are required for eligibility:
• A signed letter of recommendation from an adult such as a teacher or a community member who can speak accurately on the student’s behalf.
• An official letter of admission into an institution of higher learning and the student’s plan to attend there during the 2020-21 academic term;
• Intent to pursue study in any general field relating directly or indirectly to science, technology, engineering or mathematics (STEM).
• Application should include relevant personal information, such as school and community activities, specific interests and studies involving STEM and financial need.
Money for the scholarships is available from a relationship between SOSS and Nestlé Waters North America and is invested, with SOSS board discretion, into Salida School District R-32-J educational endeavors related to the sciences.
The SOSS board will announce scholarship recipients later this spring or early summer.
For questions, students or parents can call Edward Lambert at 719-539-3709.
