A white standard poodle who escaped and was last seen running around Salida belongs to a disabled veteran in Cañon City.
The poodle, Hank, is Mike Slocum’s service animal. Slocum has offered a $500 reward for the lost dog, while the individuals from whom he escaped have offered an additional $500, Cañon City community service officer Kassi Roquemore said.
“He’s distraught,” Roquemore said. “He’s in need for his service animal to be returned.”
Hank went missing Aug. 13. He wasn’t wearing a collar or a tag.
Slocum left the dog at his home in Cañon City for the first time because he had to have a dental procedure, and it would have been unhygienic to take the dog to the dentist, Roquemore said.
However, Hank got through a screen door on the back porch, got out of the yard through a gate and then ran down the street.
Roquemore said someone opened her car door and Hank jumped in. A Salida resident, who is buying a house in Cañon City, also saw the dog running down the busy street and said she’d take him to the Humane Society, but it closed before she could get there.
The Salidan was planning to head back to Cañon City the next day, Roquemore said, so she took Hank with her to Salida with the intention of taking him back to Cañon City.
Once in Salida, however, the poodle escaped once again and hasn’t been found since.
Anyone who finds Hank can call the Cañon City Police Department at 719-276-5600 and select option 6, the Salida Police Department (719-539-2596) or take him to the shelter. Hank has a microchip so the shelter will be able to identify him, Roquemore said.
If people find a pet running around with tags or a collar, Roquemore said they should take it to the Humane Society or, if it’s closed, call the local police, who will be able to hold it overnight.
Roquemore said they were already looking for Hank when he was picked up, and if the Salida resident had stayed put, they would have been in contact.
