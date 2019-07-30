From antiques to muscle cars, about 100 prized collector vehicles will fill Riverside Park from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday for the 28th annual Angel of Shavano Car Show.
The main fundraiser for Chaffee County Search and Rescue South, the show will feature cars on display for “show and shine” throughout the day inside the park and on the surrounding streets.
Spectators also will have a chance to win the engine meltdown contest, which begins at 11 a.m. A donated car is drained of water and oil, then run until the engine stops working. Observers can pay to guess how long the engine will run, and the closest to the actual time wins a cash prize.
Awards will be presented to the winning cars at 2 p.m. Each of the first 100 entries will receive a Show Supporter Award, and the top seven vehicles receive “Shavano 7” trophies. Additional awards are bestowed by sponsors and local dignitaries.
Last year’s car show raised about $12,000 for the all-volunteer search and rescue team.
Chaffee County Search and Rescue South generally covers the southern portion of the county, while Chaffee County Search and Rescue North handles missions in the northern part, but both assist each other and other teams throughout the state as requested.
So far in 2019, Search and Rescue South officials reported in a press release, the team has responded to 20 calls in Chaffee, Saguache, Fremont, Lake and Park counties with more than 480 volunteer man-hours for missions alone. Countless additional hours are spent on training and equipment maintenance.
Proceeds from the car show are used to help with maintenance, technical and swiftwater gear, medical equipment and continued education that is needed for search and rescue missions. Officials said several Search and Rescue South vehicles are due for replacement or repairs.
Car show organizers ask that bicyclists be considerate and dismount and walk their bikes around the display area during the event, and they cautioned visitors that dogs are not allowed in Salida parks.
