Salida Community Center, 305 F St., will host a free food distribution at 10 a.m. Wednesday for people living on a low income.
The center serves all of Chaffee County and western Fremont County, including Howard, Cotopaxi, Coaldale and surrounding areas, according to a press release.
Food distribution is through two programs, The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) and Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP). Both are federal programs that provide extra food every month at no cost. TEFAP assists those living on a low income while CSFP assists low-income seniors, age 60 and older.
Seniors and at-risk individuals can call the center at 719-539-3351 to have their food delivered. The center requests calls be made as soon as possible so it can plan deliveries. Those who had boxes delivered last month are already on the list for deliveries.
The center also will distribute baby items such as formula, diapers and wipes. Anyone needing those items should call in advance, and the center will reserve the items.
Income eligibility is based on current income and household size. Food recipients will not be asked to show proof of income, and this month because of COVID-19 precautions, they will not be asked to sign any papers. The center will only ask for name, address and number of people in the household.
Center officials encourage anyone who is not able to work due to COVID-19 restrictions to take advantage of the food program.
People are asked to remain in their cars, and food will be delivered to them. Volunteers will stand in front of the center to direct traffic.
