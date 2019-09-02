by Cody Olivas
Mail Staff Writer
Salida Sunrise Rotary Club hosted its second annual Lucky Ducky Race Sunday at Frantz Lake, raising money for scholarships and community grants while giving ticket-holders chances to win lots of prizes.
“What’s great is businesses donated all of the prizes, so 100 percent (of the ticket sales) will go to scholarships and community grants,” club President Gary Olson said.
Those who bought the $10 tickets had chances to win one of 17 prizes, all worth more than $100, if their duck could maneuver its way down the marked-off course through the lake ahead of the pack.
Olson said they improved the course from last year, making it “escape-proof” so all of the ducks stayed on course. He also said they made a bigger effort to sell tickets this year at local events.
Last year he said the Lucky Ducky Race helped them raise $12,000, and this year was “slightly better” in terms of ticket sales. Together with proceeds from the Chaffee Home & Garden Show, Olson said they expect to give out between $37,000 and $40,000 this year in scholarships and grants.
“Any qualified (scholarship) applicant will receive some money,” Olson said, noting that they give scholarships away in both spring and fall. He said one girl who applied for scholarships in both fall and spring during her four years in college received $16,000 from the club.
He also said the club recently “turned a corner” by pursuing international efforts. It’s currently working toward funding a sanitation system at a school in Belize.
On Sunday, however, the big winner was Jessie Brown, whose ducky crossed the finish line first.
Frances Black’s ducky finished second, and Alison Brown’s crossed third.
The grand prize was $1,500 cash, followed by prizes of $1,000 and $500.
Legends Kitchen & Bath and High Country Bank donated the top three cash prizes, while other donors were Dvorak Expeditions, Brady’s West, Monarch Mountain, Piñon Real Estate Group. Mountain Haus Ski Shop, Captain Zipline, Su Casa Furniture & Sleep Shop, Little Red Hen Bakery and Badfish SUP.
The 17 prizes is up from 13 last year.
“We hope to do it again in the future,” Olson said. “It’s been a great fundraiser.”
