The Chaffee County 4-H Council held its annual awards ceremony Sunday at Chaffee County Fairgrounds to recognize its members’ achievements.
“We’re celebrating the previous 4-H year and all of the members’ accomplishments throughout the year,” said Morgan Young, 4-H youth development and family consumer science extension agent.
In addition to recognizing the members’ achievements, 4-H thanked its sponsors and volunteers at the event.
“We couldn’t do any of this without them,” Young said. “Volunteers are what keep 4-H going. Without them, we don’t know how we would present curriculum to the kids. Sharing their expertise is a big deal.”
High Country Bank’s Gale Granzella was presented a plaque at the ceremony for sponsoring 4-H projects.
Volunteer leaders were recognized, including Pat Winter, Elizabeth Leon, Nancy Roberts, Joe Ellsworth, Forest Jenkins, Anna Johnson, Priscilla Shannahan, Scott Cope, Barbara Jones, Brian Edwards, Patricia Cauthron, Rachel Walke and Laura Main. Main is the longest serving volunteer with 10 years of service.
All of the 4-H members were then recognized with their individual clubs.
Grand champions and reserve grand champions for indoor projects, showcasing that 4-H is about more than livestock, also received awards. In animal sciences, Jeffrey Johns-Roberts (entomology) and Rosalyne Cope (veterinary science) were the grand and reserve champions, respectively.
Other indoor grand champions included Tristan Jones (trade arts/woodworking), Sophie Ellsworth (robotics), Tucker Tweddell (shooting sports/shotgun), Kaitlyn Jones (shooting sports/muzzle loading), Chase Shellabarger (shooting sports/ .22 rifle), Kolina Skoglund (archery), Caitlyn Glaskow (cake decorating/foods), Maya Magee (artistic clothing and visual arts) and Aberlyn Leon (photography).
Reserve grand champions also included Chase Shellabarger (leather craft), Max Hunt (robotics), Tanner Shellabarger (.22 rifle and cake decorating/foods), Benjamin Clayton (archery), ShyAnne Tweddell (ceramics) and Evelyn Hachmann (photography).
In the 4-H clothing construction contest, Kyndra Johnson won grand champion and Kaylee Johnson won reserve champion.
In the “Upcycle Your Style” contest, Maya Magee won grand champion and Kaylee Johnson received reserve champion.
Kieran Hall and Max Hunt were the grand and reserve champions, respectively, in the robotics contest.
The top livestock record book awards went to Sydney Rohrich (junior reserve), Tanner Shellabarger (junior grand), Ian Helland (intermediate reserve), Caiven Lake (intermediate grand), Meghan Anderson (senior reserve) and Molly McMurry (senior grand).
In the rate of gain competition, Scout McMurry won for beef, Life Richardson won for swine, ShyAnne Tweddell won for sheep, and Tanner Shellabarger won for goat.
In the carcass contest, which goes to animals with the greatest amount of edible meat, Benjamin Hatfield won for swine, Evelyne Cope won for sheep, Meghan Anderson won for goat and Norah Blackburn won for beef.
The supreme livestock project awards accounted for five categories, including live placing, rate of gain, record book, written test and carcass. The grand champions included Scout McMurry (beef), ShyAnne Tweddell (sheep), Sydney Rohrich (goat), Jeffrey Johns-Roberts (poultry/fowl) and Meghan Anderson (rabbit) while both Rivers Hill and Sydney Rohrich won for swine.
Casen Pridemore (beef), Tanner Shellabarger (swine), Joseph Bearss (sheep), Meghan Anderson (goat), Molly McMurry (poultry/fowl) and Keygan Rohrich and Tanner Shellabarger (rabbit) were the supreme reserve champions.
Shiloh Wertz had the top secretary book and Tristan Ganskow had the top treasurer’s book.
For making significant contributions to 4-H, Matt Brooker was named the outstanding leader, Modesta Everett won outstanding alumni, Michelle Warner Anderson was named the Friend of 4-H and Randy Lewis received the ABCD award.
Lots of kids also received recognition awards, including Evelyn Hachmann, Cadence Palmer, Courtnee Palmer, Dean Baker, Sydney Rohrich, Tanner Shellabarger, Josiah Wertz, Shilow Wertz, Aberlyn Leon, Raymond Harvey, Quinn Lewis, Chase Shellabarger, Kaitlyn Jones, Keaden Lake, Jack Baker, Tristan Jones, Caiven Lake, Kason Westphal, Keygan Rohrich, Adrianna vonAllmen, Meghan Anderson, Ethan Burkley and Megan McMurry.
