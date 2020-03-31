Colorado Department of Health and Environment reported the most recent COVID-19 numbers Monday.
Numbers posted each day reflect data analyzed for the day before.
As of 4 p.m. Sunday, Colorado had 2,627 positive cases of COVID-19.
Of those, 414 were hospitalized and 51 cases resulted in death.
To date, 15,364 people have been tested for COVID-19 and 47 of the state’s 64 counties have been affected by the virus.
The state has recorded 14 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities.
Chaffee County currently stands at 16 positive cases of the virus, including one death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.