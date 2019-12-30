Monarch Mountain will once again ring in the new year with a torchlight parade and fireworks show on Dec. 31.
Since the mountain is also celebrating its 80th season this year, the New Year’s Eve fireworks show will feature twice as many fireworks as in years past, shot off in about the same time frame. The fireworks will be visible from the base area and lodge and begin at approximately 6 p.m.
Before the fireworks, the mountain’s 38th annual Torchlight Parade will begin as soon as it gets dark outside. The parade will weave down the Freeway trail and will be visible from the base area and ski lodge deck.
During the day, skiing and snowboarding guests with a lift ticket or season pass can register and sign a liability waiver at the mountain’s guest services desk to participate in the torchlight ski parade. The minimum age to participate is 7, and participants should be able to comfortably ski or ride down a blue trail. Participants should also wear appropriate gear: Torches’ sparks can damage coats, pants and other gear.
Participants will begin loading the Tumbelina lift at 5 p.m.
The fireworks show will immediately follow the torchlight parade.
Roundhouse Assembly will provide live music as soon as the lifts close, from 4-5:30 p.m. in the Pioneer Room. Food, beverages and games for kids will also be available in the base lodge.
“This time of the year is the most wonderful time of year, and I can’t think of a better way of closing out 2019 than putting smiles on thousands of people’s faces,” Randy Stroud, Monarch general manager, said. “That to us is even better than the fireworks.”
