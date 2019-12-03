To make sure the “jolly old elf” has time to read them, The Mountain Mail will publish kids’ letters to Santa Claus during the week before Christmas.
Letters to Santa Claus, including child’s name, age and town, should be delivered to The Mountain Mail office, 125 E. Second St., or sent via email to staff@themountainmail.com by Dec. 16.
