More Salida kids are getting an opportunity to learn how to kayak this year. Kids in Kayaks, a joint venture of the FIBArk Community Paddling Center, Longfellow Elementary School, Salida Montessori Charter School, Crest Academy, Rocky Mountain Outdoor Center and Salida Rec, has expanded to include more schools this year.
Last year, the program’s first, only Longfellow fourth-graders were able to participate.
This year, Longfellow fourth-graders as well as fourth- to eighth-graders at the Montessori school and all students at Crest Academy will be given an introduction to kayaking as a part of their physical education class. The classes are held at Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center.
“We’re super excited this could happen,” said Ali Gober, FIBArk board member. “Salida is a hub for all things whitewater; this is probably the only place in the country where this can happen.”
Gober said about 180 kids will get in kayaks during the program this year.
The program was able to expand because of its successful fundraiser, the Salida Pole, Pedal, Paddle, which takes place in April.
During introductory lessons, kids are first fitted with life jackets and helmets.
“That’s what we want to teach – how to be safe in the river,” Gober said. “Right there, with helmets and life jackets, it increased their safety.”
The students are then introduced to the gear. After that, they get paddles and learn how to move their boats. Kids then get to play and paddle the boats around. “That’s how kids learn,” Gober said.
Finally, the kids are challenged to move their boats in certain directions.
“By the time they get out they’re like, ‘hey, I can do this,’” Gober said.
The kayaks aren’t equipped with spray skirts so there’s nothing to hold kids if they fall out. “It’s so much less intimidating,” Gober said.
With the Arkansas River flowing through town, the program also aims to help make kayaking more accessible to kids. FIBArk also offers a scholarship, which helped a boy last year get his own boat.
“We have the resources here to produce Olympians, but it takes a program like this,” Gober said.
Josh Oberleas, an American Canoe Association certified kayak instructor, is volunteering to teach the classes, Gober said.
“It took a bunch of people coming together to make this happen,” she said. “We’re super thankful to the pool and all of the community members for allowing us the pool time.”
