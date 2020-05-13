Gov. Jared Polis announced Monday that Colorado Parks and Wildlife will begin working to reopen campgrounds at its state parks, phasing in available sites by park in coordination with counties.
“Today, I am proud to announce that Colorado state parks and state wildlife areas will be open to camping starting May 12,” Polis said in a press release.
“I am proud of Colorado Parks and Wildlife for keeping our state parks open during this entire period to help Coloradans be safe outdoors. We know Coloradans have been anxious to get back to extended stays in our beautiful state parks, but it’s important to be able to open camping safely.
“We ask that campers be very mindful that camping today may look very different from what you might be used to, but we are excited for people to be able to begin planning their next camping trip in Colorado.”
CPW officials said they will begin working immediately with counties that are open and willing to receive visitors. Campgrounds were planned to open at some state parks as early as Tuesday.
Coloradans hoping to camp must do so by reservation. Visit cpwshop.com to make camping reservations and check for the latest updates and campground openings on CPW’s COVID-19 information page.
Important points
about reopening
The reopening process will be in coordination with local counties and will take into account any local restrictions. CPW staff will also maintain communication with local officials following reopening.
Campers must respect local community restrictions. See details at counties.coloradogeodev.com/safer.html.
Reopening of camping will abide by all Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and Centers for Disease Control social distancing guidance and recommendations.
Campers should also follow best practices for recreational travel, including taking their own meals with them, filling up on gas prior to leaving home, taking cleaning supplies and personal hygiene items and remembering to wear masks when out in public.
