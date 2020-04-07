The Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment has compiled a list of COVID-19 symptoms, from mild to severe, to help people determine what steps they should take.
The department reports mild symptoms may include a combination of cough, body aches, fatigue and chest tightness. People may or may not develop a fever, and if they do, it might not occur until several days into the illness. The department recommends people with mild symptoms isolate themselves.
Worsening conditions include a cough, fever and shortness of breath. The department recommends most people with these symptoms isolate themselves. Public health officials said those 60 and older or with underlying chronic medical conditions may need to check in with a health care provider.
Severe symptoms include trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, confusion or inability to arouse and bluish lips or face. People experiencing these severe symptoms should call 911 and tell the dispatcher their symptoms. If they go to the hospital without calling 911, they should call the hospital ahead of time and describe their symptoms.
Those who experience other symptoms may or may not need medical attention. If they think they do need medical attention, the department recommends using a nurseline or telehealth service. A directory of those services is listed at covid19.colorado.gov/telehealth-nurselines-directory.
Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment also said your health care provider can help you determine if you need to be tested for COVID-19 and help you find where to go to get tested.
