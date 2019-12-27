Deer are active this time of year. They’re rutting and also moving to their winter range, making them hazardous for drivers.
“I always keep my eyes on a swivel right before it gets dark and right around sunrise,” Jim Aragon, Colorado Parks and Wildlife area wildlife manager, said. “It’s pretty common to see them moving around during those two time periods.”
In winter, he said, there are more animals at lower elevations.
The best way to avoid hitting them with a car, Aragon said, is to drive within the speed limit, be aware that they’re around and give yourself proper braking distance.
He also said there is some truth to the belief that deer get blinded by lights and don’t know which way to go, while others are simply not paying attention as they cross a road.
If someone does crash into a deer or elk, CPW mainly deals with the incidents in two ways.
“We can issue a road kill possession permit for the edible portions,” Aragon said. “Give us a call and we’ll inspect the animal.”
He said people should call their office at 719-530-5520 “the sooner the better” so CPW has a phone record of the incident and can legitimize the possession. He also said calling CPW saves them some confusion if, for example, somebody else calls CPW to say they saw someone loading up a carcass on U.S. 50.
Aragon said if a trooper is investigating the crash, they also have permits from CPW that can be issued.
The road kill possession permits are free.
The other way CPW deals with road kill is to sort of “recycle” the animal by letting other animals feed on it. “If it gets hit so bad that there’s not anything salvageable, we’ll drag it off the highway and put it in a place for coyotes or birds to feed on,” Aragon said. “We’ll scatter them along the area.”
If the animal struck is still alive, Aragon said people can call CPW or the Chaffee County Communications Center, give them a mile marker location, and an officer will put the injured animal down.
The new wildlife fencing below Johnson Village has helped reduce the number of collisions between cars and animals in the area, especially in that stretch, Aragon said.
“It seems to be working, but it hasn’t totally eliminated collisions,” he said. “Our animal collisions have gone way down, but I still never let my guard down totally.”
Deer and other wildlife crossing signs should always be heeded.
“Sometimes people see the deer crossing signs, but they get ignored over a period of time,” Aragon said. “Before a deer or wildlife crossing sign goes up, there’s a documented number of animal (incidents) in that area. They’re not randomly placed; they’re placed in areas with a history.”
Cars don’t need to be speeding to kill a deer either. “You figure what a car weighs and even if it’s going 25 mph, I wouldn’t want to get hit by it,” Aragon said, adding that the incidents are two pronged – there’s a lost deer and also property damage.
“You want to avoid the situation, if you can,” Aragon said.
According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, there were 1,365 road kill deer in Colorado’s Region 5 in 2018, excluding January, February and March due to possibly compromised data. Region 5 includes Chaffee, Saguache, Mineral, Rio Grande, Alamosa, Costilla, Conejos, Archuleta, La Plata, Montezuma, Dolores, San Juan, San Miguel, Ouray and Montrose counties. The state’s other four regions had 1,651 road kill deer during the same period.
According to CDOT, following deer in Region 5 in documented road kills last year were elk (76), raccoon (22), skunk (20), dog (9), cow (6) coyote (6), rabbit (6), pronghorn (5), fox (3), porcupine (2), beaver (2), cat (2), horse (1), badger (1), beaver (1) and marmot (1).
