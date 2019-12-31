The city of Salida is offering a site for residents to dispose of their natural Christmas trees through Jan. 18.
The disposal site will be at the multiuse facility property with an automatic gate on the south side of U.S. 50 just west of Walmart, a press release stated.
The site is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.
Trees should be placed in the signed drop-off location, and all decorations, ornaments, tinsel, etc. should be removed prior to disposal.
For more information, contact Public Works at 719-539-6257.
