Chaffee County Clerk Lori Mitchell said that as of end of business Monday, her office had received 6,740 ballots, and 49 people had voted in person.
The latest returns mean about 50 percent of ballots in Chaffee County have been returned.
Returns by party are:
• Democrats – 2,172 of 3,700, 58.5 percent.
• Republicans – 2,436 of 4,388, 55.4 percent.
• Unaffiliated – 2,132 of 5,623, 37.8 percent.
Ballots must be returned by 7 p.m. today. Mitchell said postmarks do not count, and she encouraged voters to turn their ballots in at one of the two vote centers.
The Salida county clerk’s office, 104 Crestone Ave., will be open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. today. A 24-hour drop-box is outside.
The Buena Vista Motor Vehicle branch office, 112 Linderman Ave., will be open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. today.
