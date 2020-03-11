Chaffee County Sheriff’s office identified Christopher D. Hoherd, 43, of Colorado Springs as the man found dead near Avalanche Trailhead on CR 306 Thursday evening, a press release from Sheriff John Spezze stated.
Results from an autopsy conducted by El Paso County pathologists Monday indicated the injuries sustained by Hoherd were self-inflicted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.